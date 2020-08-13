Flash floods triggered by torrential rains have killed at least 172 people across Yemen over the past month, damaging homes and UNESCO-listed world heritage sites, officials said.The destruction has dealt a new blow to a country already in the grips of what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis after years of war between a Saudi-backed government and Iran-allied rebels.In the mainly government-held province of Maarib east of the capital, 19 children were among 30 people killed by the floods, a government official said.In the province's displaced persons camps, 1,340 families saw their tents and belongings swept away, the agency in charge of them said.In Lahij province in the government-held south, seven people were drowned when their vehicle was swept downstream, a government official told AFP.Another four people were killed on the road connecting the southern provinces of Hadramawt and Shabwa, the official added.In the rebel-held north, the floods killed 131 people and injured 124 between mid-July and August 7, the rebel health ministry said.Source: Agence France-Presse