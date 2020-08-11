In Bihar, the flood situation continues to be grim in flood affected areas of the state.Over 75 lakh people of 16 districts spread over 1,240 Panchayats are reeling under the impact of flood. The flood situation is particularly serious in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Saran district. Flood water has entered into houses in urban areas of Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur.Most of the people in affected areas were rendered homeless. Life in affected areas has been crippled as flood-hit people are forced to take shelter either on the embankments, national highways or other higher places.Thirty three teams of NDRF and SDRF are carrying out relief and rescue operations in affected areas. Over five lakh people have been evacuated so far. One lakh 20 thousand affected people have taken shelter in relief camps.1,239 community kitchens have been set up for providing food to affected people. About ten lakh people are taking food through these kitchens. The State Government has provided financial assistance of rupees six thousand to each of family of over six lakh 35 thousand families.Bagmati, Burhi Gandak, Kosi, Ganga and Adhwara group of rivers are flowing above danger mark. The Met Department has forecast mild to moderate rains in catchment areas of various rivers in north Bihar as well as Nepal in the next 24 hours.