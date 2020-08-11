Social Media

11 miembros de una familia panameña perdieron la vida, luego que su residencia fuera arrastrada por la corriente de un río en Calovébora, lamentablemente entre los fallecidos hay nueve menores y dos adultos.@Sinaproc_Panama pic.twitter.com/RdijYXt4bg — Carlos A. Rumbo Pérez (@CarlosRumbo11) August 9, 2020

#Chiriquí En horas de la tarde se reportó la afectación de cuatro viviendas por el desbordamiento de una quebrada en el corregimiento de Cerro Punta (Las Nubes). @Sinaproc_Panama en coordinación con las autoridades locales llevaron asistencia humanitaria. pic.twitter.com/522qSKhAmP — SINAPROC PANAMA (@Sinaproc_Panama) August 10, 2020

At least 11 people have lost their lives after heavy rainfall caused flooding in several province of Panama over the last few days.Panama's National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) said 11 members of the same family, including 9 children, died after their home was swept away by flash flooding.According to Sinaproc, flooding from the Bejuco River swept away their family home near Calovébora in Veraguas Province during the night of 08 to 09 August.Sinaproc also reported that heavy rains have caused damage to 30 homes Colón district in the province of Colón. No injuries or fatalities were reported however.Meanwhile an overflowing stream caused damage to 4 homes in the village of Cerro Punta in Chiriquí Province. Some minor flooding was also reported in Darién Province.