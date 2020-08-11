A road that was washed away by the recent floods in Panama.

At least 11 people have lost their lives after heavy rainfall caused flooding in several province of Panama over the last few days.

Panama's National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) said 11 members of the same family, including 9 children, died after their home was swept away by flash flooding.

According to Sinaproc, flooding from the Bejuco River swept away their family home near Calovébora in Veraguas Province during the night of 08 to 09 August. Two others are thought to be still missing.


Sinaproc also reported that heavy rains have caused damage to 30 homes Colón district in the province of Colón. No injuries or fatalities were reported however.

Meanwhile an overflowing stream caused damage to 4 homes in the village of Cerro Punta in Chiriquí Province. Some minor flooding was also reported in Darién Province.

