Dr Vernon Coleman

Dr. Vernon Coleman
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains how people around the world are being oppressed and lied to, and discusses yet more evidence about face masks. He accuses the professions of betrayal, and calls for citizens to stand up to tyrannical governments.


Dr. Coleman is an English writer, publicist and former general practitioner. He has written over 100 books, many bestsellers, including those on health. He provides unbiased, accurate information on health matters. He accepts no sponsorship or advertising. Dr . Dr Coleman has a medical degree and worked as a GP. He is of the opinion that the healthcare system is controlled by pharmaceutical companies, which has caused him considerable problems.