... there is no proof that they are "calibrated" with a sequence coming from the genome of a new pathogenic virus, because such virus has never been purified.

... they do not have a valid gold standard to compare them with.

... in April the WHO changed the algorithm, recommending that from then on a test can be regarded as "positive" even if just the E-gene assay gives a "positive" result; but according to Corman et al. (who developed the assay) propably reacts positive to all Asian viruses (see point 3.3 as well) *

... many tests have a Cq well above (up to 45) of what is regarded as reliable in the MIQE guidelines.

Detection of viral RNA may not indicate the presence of infectious virus or that 2019-nCoV is the causative agent for clinical symptoms."

Another essential problem is that many PCR tests have a 'cycle quantification' (Cq) value of over 35, and some, including the 'Drosten PCR test', even have a Cq of 45... The inventor himself, Kary Mullis... stated: 'If you have to go more than 40 cycles to amplify a single-copy gene, there is something seriously wrong with your PCR.'... In a recent podcast interview [Stepehn. A.] Bustin points out that... a Cq in the 20s to 30s should be aimed at and there is concern regarding the reliability of the results for any Cq over 35."

In a fact-check, Reuters rated that claim false — the source is a 1996 article about HIV/AIDS. It does not say PCR tests are ineffective for detecting viruses."

PCR is intended to identify substances qualitatively, but by its very nature is unsuited for estimating numbers. Although there is a common misimpression that the viral load tests actually count the number of viruses in the blood, these tests cannot detect free, infectious viruses at all."

several...inaccurate claims...including:... Between 22% and 77% 'of the 'positive' tests are false 'positives.' Currently, about 92% of tests in the United States produce negative results."

Moreover, among other factors that can alter the result, before starting with the actual PCR, in case you are looking for presumed RNA viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, the RNA must be converted to complementary DNA (cDNA) with the enzyme Reverse Transcriptase... But this transformation process is "widely recognized as inefficient and variable, as Jessica Schwaber from the Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine in Toronto and two research colleagues pointed out in a 2019 paper. Stephen A. Bustin acknowledges problems with PCR in a comparable way."

On the 27th of June OffGuardian published an article by Torsten Engelbrecht and Konstantin Demeter titled "COVID19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless" , on July 7th Politifact published a "fact check" response to this article , without contacting either OffGuardian or the authors for comment. Below is the author's response, an email to which no member of the PolitiFact team has yet responded.Dear Angie Drobnic Holan, Daniel Funke & Aaron SharockmanMy name is Torsten Engelbrecht and I am journalist in Hamburg, Germany. On July 7, you claim in a piece that my OffGuardian article "COVID19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless" (co-authored by Konstantin Demeter) is "inaccurate."Unfortunately, your piece is unsubstantiated from start to finish. This is a very serious issue, not least because Facebook has flagged our article as false news. To clarify this issue please answer the following questions (at least in short):1. You claim that our assertion that "The existence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA is based on faith, not fact" is "inaccurate." To compare the DNA of the alleged father and the child one must ensure that the DNAs are extracted from the bodies of the alleged father and the child. This entails forensic precautions to identify two separate individuals prior to obtaining their blood or other tissue samples for analysis. The same standard applies to the identification of virus particle RNA and proteins.When cells, cellular debris and particles are mixed in a culture, the only way of determining which RNA and proteins are viral is by separation of the particles from all the non-viral material. In a paternity suit the genome can be obtained from a single "particle" (father/child).However, since the viral genome cannot be procured from a single particle, one must obtain it from a large mass of identical, that is, purified particles. Or at least material that does not contain extraneous RNA. This is an extremely simple concept readily understood even by the layman.2. You claim that our "article is inaccurate" because "polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are among the most common and reliable ways to test for the coronavirus."Do you really want to say that "common" is proof for accuracy?In which ways are these statements wrong?3. To back your claim you are citing a fact sheet of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) saying "the test is 'designed to detect the virus that causes COVID-19 in respiratory specimens, for example nasal or oral swabs.'"In our article we cite instruction manuals of RT-PCR tests which say exactly the opposite, among them the "CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel" file in which it says:Does that not contradict what you claim?As we also mention in our article, on April 4 2020 the WHO officially advised that all tests using the E-gene assay (which usually is one of two or three assays used in many tests) should be regarded as positive even if just the E-gene assay resulted positive.But how can one draw that conclusion when one considers alone that the E-gene assay likely detects all Asian viruses, as stated in Corman et al., for example?4. As outlined in our article:5. You claim that our assertion that inventor of the PCR test, Kary Mullis, "regarded the PCR as inappropriate to detect a viral infection" is "false." And to back this claim you write:We write that Kary Mullis "regarded the PCR as inappropriate to detect a viral infection," while you claim that the Reuters piece on which your claim is based on "does not say PCR tests are ineffective for detecting viruses."But "to detect a viral infection" and "to detect viruses" are not the same thing.And the Reuters piece you are referring to states very well and clearly what we write, that Mullis said that "the PCR as inappropriate to detect a viral infection" because in the Reuters article it says [emphasis added]:So why is it not correct to state that Kary Mullis "regarded the PCR as inappropriate to detect a viral infection"?Do you know of any such solid experiment?6. You claim that we lay "out several (inaccurate) theories about PCR tests. None of them prove that the tests are 'scientifically meaningless.'" But in fact, we lay out technical facts.Which "inaccurate theories" are you referring to?8. You claim that in our OffGuardian article we makeIn contrast to your claim, we never stated that "Between 22% and 77% 'of the 'positive' tests are false 'positives.'" Instead, we just cited two hypothetical scenarios presented in the orthodox publication Ärztezeitung.Would you rate their article as "Pants on Fire" as well?If yes, what exactly is wrong with the calculation of the Positive Predictive Value with the different scenarios presented by the Ärztezeitung?Why are you are confusing the "positive rate" with the "positive predictive value", i.e. inversely the percentage of the false positives among all the positive results, the latter being 8% in your source?9. In our OffGuardian article we write:Doesn't this alone seriously undermine the validity of the tests?10. As an argument for the fact that our article in which we outline that COVID19 PCR tests are scientifically meaningless is incorrect, you also state that "Health care providers have also used them for detecting viruses like HIV."But in fact, the PCR test is not sufficient to detect an HIV infection, so why should it be good enough to detect a SARS-CoV-2 infection?11. You claim the "OffGuardian has a track record of publishing conspiracy theories."12. You write, "There are three main coronavirus tests: diagnostic, antibody and antigen. Diagnostic tests, also known as PCR tests,..." This is not correct.13. At the very beginning of your article you write "Bloggers stated on June 27, 2020 in an article."How do you get round naming us "bloggers"?[NB. ... please allow me to add another question:

I am looking forward to receiving your answers.

Best wishes,
Torsten Engelbrecht