The separate lightning incidents claimed 10 lives at different places in Bihar on Thursday.According to reports pouring in here from different districts 5 people died due to lightning in Jamui, three in Sheikhpura and one each in Aurangabad and Begusarai during the day.Meanwhile expressing deep sorrow over the lightning incident the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed the authorities to pay an exgratia of rupees 4 lakh to the kith of those killed in the incident.