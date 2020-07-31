We hear a lot about vaccines, but what if the real threat is something as seemingly innocuous as a tomato? Scientists are "Pharming" tomatoes that will act as "edible coronavirus vaccines," as we are told that GMO is mandatory in this "new normal."The ultimate goal, they admit, is to modify the genetics of the consumer. Is food the ultimate delivery mechanism to achieve a GMO transhuman future? Every aspect of the food supply chain is being destroyed and perverted, and you must start growing your own food for your family."You are what you eat." / "Let thy food be thy medicine."