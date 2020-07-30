The MSM doesn't consider record-COLD newsworthy — it runs against their AGW agenda after all, and so needs burying AT ALL COSTS.
July is usually a toasty month in the Scandinavian nation of Sweden. However, as has been the case in its Nordic neighbor Norway, the summer of 2020 has been "significantly colder than normal ... with record-breaking cold temperatures" registered up-and-down the country, reports thelocal.se.
Northern Sweden has not had a July this chilly since 2015, reports Swedish public radio. While most of southern and central Sweden hasn't suffered a colder July since 2004.
"We have simply not had a favorable flow for hot air to find its way up from the continent," explains SMH meteorologist Carolin Wahlberg. "It has been the low pressures that have controlled the weather, which has also given us cooler and more unstable weather."
In addition, and even chillier still, historic July cold has been registered in the towns of Mora, Sveg and Storlien. According to weather institute Storm, and as reported by Swedish newspaper Expressen, these towns are on for their coldest July's since 1962.
This unusual chill is forecast to continue into August (at least), with the exception of a few sunny days at the turn of the month.
"We have several rainy areas that will pull in over the country in the coming days. But on Friday and Saturday there will actually be a stabilization with warmer and sunnier weather," explains Wahlberg.
The summer warmth is only fleeting, however — by the first week of August a return of the volatile and anomalously-cold conditions will return, says Whalberg.
historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow. Even NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with their forecast for this upcoming solar cycle (25) seeing it as "the weakest of the past 200 years," with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Comment: Meanwhile Norway's cities are set for the coldest July since the 1990's.