Several Norwegian cities are on course for their lowest average July temperatures since the 1990s.Inconsistent, grey Norwegian summer weather in recent weeks has not been limited to a single area of the country with a number of areas seeing their chilliest month of July for decades, news agency NTB reports.Central county Trøndelag and South Norway alike will see continued cold, wet weather towards the end of the month.and variable summer weather across large parts of South Norway in July," MET Norway meteorologist Rannveig Oftedal Eikill told NTB.Should temperatures continue to remain low for its remaining days, July 2020 may end up with the coldest average temperature for the summer month since the 1990s.That may be the case in several major cities.said Gunnar Livik, also a meteorologist with MET Norway, to NTB.But holidaymakers on the northern Finnmark plateau should pack both shorts and a raincoat.on Wednesday, she added.