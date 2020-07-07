and then below zero.

Topsy-turvy summer swings from Saudi-heat to freezer in Arctic north of Russia's largest region of Yakutia.Earlier, on 17 June this district saw a world record for the Arctic of 38C.Wildfires started in several areas of the remote district which is known worldwide for the coldest inhabited town on earth, Verkhoyansk, an honour that another Yakutian settlement Oymyakon also claims.Verkhoyansk also holds the record for the greatest temperature range on Earth, from -67.8C in winter and - since this June - to the new record of 38C in summer.Verkhoyansk district has certainly lived up to its reputation.The snowflakes was best seen in Batagai, in the same district.A group of friends shared a video of themselves warmly dressed as they stood around the fire.'Where is our plus 38C?', they captioned the short video.On another video, a resident from the village of Batagai - which was suffocating from wildfire smoke - was happy the air felt fresh after the snow.And the forecast? Back to 30C by the weekend.