snow norway
Never seen so much snow in July," reads the headline on the Norwegian website nrk/no.

We have not had such snowfall as this year, says Knut Kinne, watercourse technical manager at the energy company BKK.

With ten meters (more than 32 feet) of packed snow, it may not have melted in the summer and fall if we had not removed it, says communications adviser Jarle Hodne at BKK.

It took two days to transport the excavator to Skjerjavatnet.
© BKK
It took two days to transport the excavator to Skjerjavatnet.
There is an unusual amount of snow in higher mountain areas now.
© BKK
There is an unusual amount of snow in higher mountain areas now.
That's how glaciers begin! When the snow doesn't melt in the summer and fall.

Thanks to Peter F for this link.

"10 meters !!!!" says Peter.