Earth Changes
New record for snow in Norway: 10 meters (over 32 feet) remains in summer
Robert W. Felix
Ice Age Now
Thu, 09 Jul 2020 18:01 UTC
nrk/no.
We have not had such snowfall as this year, says Knut Kinne, watercourse technical manager at the energy company BKK.
With ten meters (more than 32 feet) of packed snow, it may not have melted in the summer and fall if we had not removed it, says communications adviser Jarle Hodne at BKK.
Thanks to Peter F for this link.
"10 meters !!!!" says Peter.
