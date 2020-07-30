Puppet Masters
#ExposeBillGates Day of Action 2
James Corbett
Corbett Report
Wed, 29 Jul 2020 05:19 UTC
Corbett Report
Wed, 29 Jul 2020 05:19 UTC
Watch this video on BitChute / LBRY / Minds.com / YouTube or Download the mp4
SHOW NOTES:
The Conscious Resistance
Interview 1552 - Derrick Broze Announces #ExposeBillGates Global Day of Action
#EXPOSEBILLGATES MONTHLY DAY OF ACTION - HOW TO GET INVOLVED
Bill Gates' Web Of Dark Money And Influence
Target Africa: Ideological Neo-Colonialism Of The Twenty-First Century
#ExposeBillGates Day of Action 2, AND Gates Questioned on Vaccines!
#ExposeBillGates 2 International Day of Action August 8, 2020
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Best of the Web: 10 big fat lies you're being told about the Portland riots
- #ExposeBillGates Day of Action 2
- Elongated long cloud has reappeared over Martian volcano
- "Hate speech" is suppressed by Facebook before it's seen by anyone, admits Zuckerberg.
- New York police officers force protester into unmarked van, video shows: 'NYC is taking after Portland'
- Poland to leave European treaty on violence against women
- Election 2020: Is the worst case scenario the most likely one?
- Wait, what? White BLM activist tells black doctor at center of Covid-19 controversy: 'I'm more black than you on the inside'
- AG Barr destroys Jerry Nadler in another House Democrat testimony disaster
- Pakistani man accused of blasphemy shot dead in court
- Exact match for Stonehenge's 20 tonne sarsen stones found 15 miles away
- Best of the Web: Democrats have shamed themselves during AG Barr hearing with constant interruptions
- Trump ensures Pentagon begins pull out of 12,000 US troops from Germany
- Half of all Russians believe NASA faked moon landings & 2% think Earth is flat - new study
- Hundreds of right- & left-wing protesters clash with each other and police on Tel Aviv streets
- Best of the Web: The bewildering bombardment of Bill Barr
- Best of the Web: Trump announces plan to pull 12,000 troops out of Germany - 6,400 of whom will return to US
- 30+ Russian citizens detained in Belarus as part of 'foreign' private military company - state media
- Best of the Web: The 'Systemic Racism' myth
- Best of the Web: Institutional racism in policing is a leftist fiction
- #ExposeBillGates Day of Action 2
- Election 2020: Is the worst case scenario the most likely one?
- AG Barr destroys Jerry Nadler in another House Democrat testimony disaster
- Best of the Web: Democrats have shamed themselves during AG Barr hearing with constant interruptions
- Trump ensures Pentagon begins pull out of 12,000 US troops from Germany
- Best of the Web: The bewildering bombardment of Bill Barr
- Best of the Web: Trump announces plan to pull 12,000 troops out of Germany - 6,400 of whom will return to US
- Best of the Web: Democrats make mockery of Barr 'hearing'
- Federal agents, officers head to Detroit, Cleveland, Milwaukee as Operation Legend expands
- GOP 'Covid-19 relief' bill sets aside $7B for weapons, including F-35 fighter jets; Sanders calls it 'DOA'
- 'Why don't we focus on now?' Obama advisor 'recreates' Hillary's infamous Benghazi moment
- Mush for brains: Dem rep equates Portland riot with anti-lockdown protest, attacks Barr for not sending feds to 'deal' with 'right-wing extremists'
- USA - A nation under house arrest
- Best of the Web: Impressions from an informal meeting with Asma al-Assad, Syria's first lady
- Taliban, Afghan government declare three-day cease-fire during Eid holiday
- Sinclair to delay segment featuring 'Plandemic' conspiracy theory UPDATE
- Best of the Web: How LGBT nonprofits and their billionaire patrons are reshaping the world
- Russian finance ministry plans to seize unexplained bank funds & transfer them to pension pot
- United Nations official suggests Trump administration is violating "protesters'" rights
- Iran fires missile at mock US aircraft carrier during Strait of Hormuz war games
- Best of the Web: 10 big fat lies you're being told about the Portland riots
- "Hate speech" is suppressed by Facebook before it's seen by anyone, admits Zuckerberg.
- New York police officers force protester into unmarked van, video shows: 'NYC is taking after Portland'
- Poland to leave European treaty on violence against women
- Wait, what? White BLM activist tells black doctor at center of Covid-19 controversy: 'I'm more black than you on the inside'
- Pakistani man accused of blasphemy shot dead in court
- Half of all Russians believe NASA faked moon landings & 2% think Earth is flat - new study
- Hundreds of right- & left-wing protesters clash with each other and police on Tel Aviv streets
- 30+ Russian citizens detained in Belarus as part of 'foreign' private military company - state media
- Best of the Web: The 'Systemic Racism' myth
- Best of the Web: Institutional racism in policing is a leftist fiction
- Best of the Web: This is a critical point in US history. We've entered a dangerous, chilling period that could lead to a race or civil war
- Report: California has six extra representatives because illegals are counted in census
- Police departments are withdrawing from security agreements for 2020 DNC citing directive on crowd munitions
- Project Fear's success: If face coverings are so effective, why weren't maskists advocating them during 2018 killer flu epidemic?
- Best of the Web: Why is wokeness the only protected religion in America?
- Best of the Web: Myth of systemic police racism
- Best of the Web: Portland 'looks like downtown Baghdad' as 'homemade bomb explodes at protest'
- US surgeon general says national mask mandate isn't necessary
- Twitter YANKS doctor's fierce defense of HCQ as Covid-19 'cure' after Trump's retweet, as skeptics question her credentials
- Exact match for Stonehenge's 20 tonne sarsen stones found 15 miles away
- Iran's future will be prosperous: A 150-year fight for sovereignty from oil to nuclear energy
- Embossed stone blocks from King Ramses II reign discovered in Egypt
- Collapse of ancient economy in the grip of plague and climate change revealed by grape pips
- Mediterranean Sea was warmer during the Roman Empire, warmest period of the last 2,000 years
- Earliest confirmed case of smallpox found in bones from Denmark to Russia during Viking era
- Genetic data piece together origins of African Americans
- A canal in Nicaragua: Russia's powerful blow to the US
- How the Cold War (still ongoing), actually started
- Analysis of the Zodiacal dating of the Golan Dolmens
- Women the true artisans behind ancient Greek ceramics argues new research
- Measles virus likely emerged 2,500 years ago
- Peopling of the Americas may have begun more than 33,000 years ago
- Flashback: The dark past of the World Bank and Bank for International Settlements
- Climate change not responsible for extinction of Western Mediterranean Neanderthals
- Ancient tombs and hundreds of objects dating back to 'golden age' in Chinese history unearthed at Silk Road origin
- Eugenics in high school history: Failure to confront the past
- Hyksos invasion of ancient Egypt debunked in new study
- The American who restored Hagia Sophia's ancient mosaics to their former glory
- Oldest evidence of cranial deformation in Eurasia found, skull is 11,000 years old
- Elongated long cloud has reappeared over Martian volcano
- 100m-year-old sea microbes successfully revived by scientists
- Mould from Chernobyl nuclear reactor tested as radiation shield on ISS
- FOUR asteroids to shoot past Earth in one day, after astronaut warns there are 1 MILLION out there that can hit us
- Russian space chief questions NASA plans, praises partnership with China
- US plans to build nuclear reactors for the Moon and Mars to host 'sustainable human presence'
- Review of Debra Soh's 'The End of Gender'
- Viruses from space & evolution: Dr. Wickramasinghe explains it all in new video
- Lego-inspired bone and soft tissue can be repaired with tiny, 3D-printed bricks
- Rare supernova in Draco may explain how white dwarfs explode
- In international collaboration, astrophysicists fill in 11 billion years of our universe's expansion history
- Biophysicists find water wires are biological information channels
- Mammal cells could struggle to fight space germs
- Hair cell loss may explain hearing loss
- Quadruple-stranded DNA seen in healthy human cells for the first time
- Totalitarianism is Darwinism applied to politics
- Deep repeating earthquakes beneath Hawaii's Maunakea volcano surprise scientists
- Google launches new Egyptian hieroglyphs online tool 'Fabricius'
- 'Campfires' on the Sun revealed by Solar Orbiters first images
- Expanding Earth? New theory on how Earth's tectonic plates may have formed
- Flood situation deteriorates in Bihar, India - 36 killed in 24 hours, 3 million affected
- Summer storms and flooding in Najran, Saudi Arabia
- Heavy rainfall floods homes, roads in central, southern areas of South Korea - up to 2.6 inches of rain per hour
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Controlling water in Africa, a Grand Solar Minimum cycle
- Evacuations after floods in Yamagata, Japan - 8 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Great white shark kills woman in Maine - first fatal attack on record for the state
- Rare red noctilucent clouds photographed over Sweden
- A year of extremes: Bushfire-ravaged towns in Australia now hit by severe floods
- Continuing storms and flooding in Taif, Saudi Arabia
- Snow hung on at Mount Rainier, Washington about 10 days later than a usual summer
- About 36 people dead in Pakistan as torrential rain causes flash floods
- Two brothers killed in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh, India
- Tragedy on the football field as 2 female footballers killed by lightning strikes in Mexico
- At least 11 people die in lightning strikes in West Bengal, India
- Man dies after being struck by lightning at Stampede Reservoir, California
- German tourist dies after being struck by lightning in Romania's Rodnei Mountains
- Seismologists register magnitude 6.1 earthquake off Alaskan coast
- Symbolism: Washington DC lightning display astonishes onlookers - 'Never seen an electrical storm like this'
- Mexico flooding: Tropical depression Hanna drenches north, floods streets
- Hurricane Douglas nears Hawaii, brings high winds and rain - Update: Islands dodge direct hit
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Colorado and New Mexico
- Home surveillance camera captures bright meteor fireball over southwestern Illinois
- Meteor fireball flashes over southern Spain
- Bright meteor fireball captured on video over Scottish Highlands
- Mysterious lights spotted over Calgary during thunderstorm likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball streaks over Irkutsk, Russia
- Comet Neowise, meteor, and mysterious aurora-like phenomenon called STEVE all share night sky in Manitoba, Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks across the sky breaking up over West Texas - UPDATE: Rocket re-entry
- Meteor fireball blazes over California
- Bright meteor fireball flashes over Michigan
- Comet NEOWISE and meteor fireball seen in Trinidad skies
- Largest meteorite discovered after sitting for decades in garden in Germany
- Exceptionally bright meteor fireball in the skies of southwest and central Florida
- Sydney skywatchers report stunning green meteor streaking across night sky
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain
- Source of early-morning boom that echoed in Aspen, Colorado remains mystery
- Bright meteor fireball lights up skies above Tokyo as witnesses report explosion
- A trifecta of astronomical shows coming in July
- NASA warns of FIVE more asteroids set to blaze past Earth, as scientists devise method of planetary defense
- Power scrubbing our way to a false sense of security: 'Hygiene Theater' is a huge waste of time
- SOTT Focus: Dr Mercola Interviews Denis Rancourt: 'There is no Scientific Evidence That Facemasks Inhibit Viral Spread'
- Could CranioSacral Therapy help treat dementia & Alzheimer's disease?
- We must inoculate ourselves against the crazy Anti-Rationalists
- SOTT Focus: New CDC and WHO Study Proves 'No Evidence' Facemasks Prevent Virus
- Honey of stingless bees is low GI, does not cause tooth decay
- More bang for your buckwheat: Siberian researchers say humble staple increases amount of "longevity protein" in the body
- Taking fake food to another level: New startup reveals lab-grown pork belly and bacon strips
- Vaccine for thee but not for me? Here's why rushed shots shouldn't be trusted
- How viruses and bacteria balance each other in the gut microbiome
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Operation 'Warped' Speed - These People Are Crazy!
- Russian government recommended banning Wi-Fi and cell phones in primary schools
- White flour products and rice rot teeth, New Zealand's largest child study reveals
- Blood iron levels are a possible key to slowing ageing, gene study shows
- Covid-19 & SARS immunity discovered in recovered patients - also in over 50% of subjects who were never infected
- New studies show glyphosate causes reproductive health damage
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Future of Food - Controlling the Population Through What We Eat
- Operation Warp Speed: U.S. Troops will be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine
- 48 confirmed Ebola cases in Congo, WHO declares it an 'active outbreak'
- New research finds CBD reduces severe lung inflammation associated with Covid-19
- A mutilation of young lives: How the radical transgender bandwagon is wrecking girls' bodies and destroying their mental health
- New theory of why we dream
- Reading printed books to children more beneficial to child's development than e-books - study
- Young children with pet dogs seen having fewer social interaction problems than other kids
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- The need to belong, not facts, is what draws people to Black Lives Matter
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- How does aging shape our narrative identity?
- Discovering the link between gender identity and peer contagion
- How addressing so-called 'unconscious bias' and 'unwitting racism' could be the first step to brainwashing
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Sheep dipping system adopted on trial basis for Irish schoolchildren
- Orcs march on Minas Tirith in mostly peaceful protest
- Riot police unsure if their tear gas worked since libs were already crying
- Man walks down Oxford Street wearing nothing but a face mask
- When racists and wokes actually agree on everything
- Far-right extremist suggests treating people of all races equally
- Vaccine trial #666 successful reports Oxford university
- White House adds crying room for fussy reporters
- Frustrated by lockdown? Iceland offers to release your screams over loudspeaker
- Liberals worried that without cancel culture they'd actually have to defend their ideas
- Only herd sanity can inoculate us against this madness
- Fired Ukraine minister dons skimpy bikini, launches new party to fight corruption of "pants-wearing idiots"
- Gavin Newsom alerted to illegal activity by the sound of children's laughter
- People that wear a mask in their car
- 'No lives matter' launched by atheists
- Redskins change name to 'Lizard People' to better represent population of Washington, DC
- Best of the Web: Rest easy: FBI hires top-rated Italian bodyguard Hiluigi Clintonelli to protect Ghislaine Maxwell
- Michelangelo statue desecrated over 'harmful' stereotype about white men's penis size
- Jonathan Pie: WOKE Utopia
- Japan awards first-ever ninja studies degree
8 weeks and counting: Moderate rebels besiege the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, 24 July 2020
Quote of the Day
A man who does not think for himself does not think at all.
- Oscar Wilde
Recent Comments
Can blue men sing the whites?....[Link]
part of the problem, as I see it, is that folks with common sense tend to have decent manners Jim Jones always insisted he was black. Whilst...
"Hate speech" a convenient term that means STFU and stop telling the truth.
That's the surviving astronauts from? sending smoke signals.* R.C. * There's gotta be some Mars film where someone is left there, awaiting rescue?...
Poland is a fairly based country despite taking a sever beating from the tribe in the past. I hope they can continue to resist the NGO sponsored...