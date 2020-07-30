I made the call on a Trump presidency for a number of reasons. Set aside the fact that the majority of major elections are rigged from within because the elites choose candidates on BOTH sides to run, and lets just look at the simple campaign dynamic at the time.
For one, Clinton was the worst possible candidate that could have been chosen to run against Trump if they had actually intended on "winning". The DNC had rigged the primary process against Bernie Sanders in order to push Clinton through, yet she was universally hated not just by conservatives but also by moderate liberals. Democrats tend to draw a larger voter base by running "vibrant" candidates that appeal to younger Americans, yet they ran one of the most twisted and decrepit creatures they had on their roster. Though all the polling said Clinton would win in a landslide, the crowds at her campaign events were tiny and devoid of energy. It was clear that she had zero momentum.
It was almost as if she was being set up to lose. But why? Trump's rhetoric was anti-globalist and his calls to "drain the swamp" were resonating with voters. Would this not greatly damage or expose the establishment agenda?
Here's what people need to understand...
Sometimes giving an enemy a false sense of security by allowing them a minor victory is the best strategy. The globalists strategize for the long term; not just for the next 4 years, but for the next 40 years. As Richard N. Gardner, former deputy assistant Secretary of State for International Organizations under Kennedy and Johnson, and a member of the Trilateral Commission, wrote in the April, 1974 issue of the Council on Foreign Relation's (CFR) journal Foreign Affairs (pg. 558) in an article titled 'The Hard Road To World Order':
"In short, the 'house of world order' will have to be built from the bottom up rather than from the top down. It will look like a great 'booming, buzzing confusion,' to use William James' famous description of reality, but an end run around national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece, will accomplish much more than the old-fashioned frontal assault."My prediction on Trump becoming president was not only based on Clinton's inadequacy as a candidate, but also on Trump's usefulness as a scapegoat for collapse. Keep in mind that the US economy had been struggling to maintain support since the crash of 2008. With all major fundamentals either stagnant or in decline, and with corporate debt, consumer debt and national debt skyrocketing, an enormous bubble was being created in the US economy. This bubble was being inflated by the Federal Reserve through endless stimulus policies to the point that the economy had become addicted to easy money. The system was dependent on it.
Eventually, this bubble was going to pop regardless of how much money was printed by the Fed. The banking elites needed a cover event and a scapegoat for the inevitable collapse they had engineered. With Clinton in office, the globalists would get the blame for the crash. With Trump in office, conservatives and all of our ideals and principles get the blame for the crash.
Comment: Probably not correct, but an interesting hypothesis nonetheless. Because, at the end of the day, Killary would likely have fast- tracked the US towards a number of globalist agendas (including more war), and those agendas are the priority - as well as deflecting blame for the coming crash and economic reset.
But do read on...
Trump's entry into the White House brought hope for many conservatives, but I never put much faith in the eventual outcome once I realized the same elites that had infested previous administrations were now packed into Trump's cabinet. The fact of the matter is, Trump is surrounded by them.
Dozens of members of the Council on Foreign Relations (a globalist think tank) reside in Trump's cabinet, along with elites like Pompeo, Mnuchin, Ross, Kudlow, Lighthizer, Fauci, etc. Mike Pompeo is a hardcore neo-con with longtime support for numerous unconstitutional policies including mass surveillance of Americans. Steve Mnuchin is former Goldman Sachs. Wilber Ross is an agent for the Rothschild banking syndicate. Larry Kudlow is former New York Federal Reserve. Robert Lighthizer is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. And, Fauci is the guy that gave MILLIONS of dollars to the Level 4 lab in Wuhan, China to research none other than coronavirus transmission from bats to other mammals; the same lab that is probably responsible for the initial pandemic outbreak.
Comment: See: Compelling Evidence That SARS-CoV-2 Was Man-Made
One could debate whether or not Trump is aware that he is being swarmed by globalist parasites, but it is a FACT that these people still have considerable influence over White House policy either way.
This brings us to 2020. We are now in the middle of a viral pandemic; government officials and establishment elites are calling for extensive economic lockdowns in order to "flatten the curve" and slow the infection rate. These lockdowns are accelerating the decline of the already weakened US economy and setting the country up for collapse in the near term. Civil unrest is constantly on the verge of breaking out on both sides of the political divide.
The social justice cultists want chaos in the name of bringing down the system and replacing it with some kind of Marxist Utopia. Conservatives are ready to protest and perhaps even go to war in order to stop the lockdowns and prevent medical tyranny (and I agree with them). This is the background for election 2020, and it's an epic mess.
For the past few month my suspicion is that there might not be an election at all. But let's look at the factors that are in place:
1) Joe Biden, the Dem candidate, appears to have stage four dementia. Either that, or he is a very good actor. This is another situation where I am questioning WHY? Why would the establishment run Biden (like they ran Clinton), perhaps the worst possible choice if they hope to rally people against Trump and conservatives?
Comment: Or maybe the Dems have no one else as crazy, and as stupid, and as pliable, and as "established" as Biden to run for them. He's the best they got out of a sea of idiots, know-nothings, ideologically possessed, and pathological political hacks.
Maybe Trump is meant to stay in office for another four years, because Biden appears to have no capacity to hold the attention of an audience (again, unless his Alzheimer's is an act). That said, if the economic decline is severe enough into November, the election numbers could still be very close because of the backlash against Trump. Close elections are the easiest for the establishment to manipulate one way or the other.
2) Leftists hate Trump so thoroughly that they would vote for anyone at this point just to get rid of him; but will this fervor be enough to sway moderate Dems to participate if Biden continues his displays of mental frailty?
Comment: Yes.
3) The pandemic lockdowns and viral spread are likely to hit hard by November. Meaning, there is a chance that people will find it difficult to vote at all, unless the votes are handled by mail-in or by electronic means.
4) Electronic or mail-in voting will not be trusted by the public on either side. Whoever wins will be accused of cheating.
5) Civil unrest and violence is almost guaranteed in the lead up to the elections, which could frighten people away from voting booths if they are even in operation.
These factors and more lead me to predict that Election 2020 will be a contested election which ends with Trump staying in office but accused of usurping the democratic process. This outcome is the worst possible outcome and also the most advantageous for the globalist establishment.
The elites are even hinting publicly that this is about to happen. For those of you that have been reading my work for many years, the name "Max Boot" might sound familiar. In my article 'How Globalists Will Attempt To Control Populations Post Collapse', published in 2016, I outlined writings by Council on Foreign Relations member Max Boot on the Malaysian Model, a method he describes as the perfect strategy for taking control of a population and destroying an insurgency.
The model calls for the institution of city-sized concentration camps which are used to isolate a rebellion away from the general population. The population in these cities is then subjected to extreme tracking and control measures, while the military is sent out to rural areas to eliminate potential insurgent threats.
Well, Boot is back again, this time writing about how he thinks Donald Trump will try to "hijack" the presidency in 2020.
In an article for the Washington Post titled 'What If Trump Loses But Insists He Won', Boot outlines a scenario that was "war gamed" by a group called the Transition Integrity Project. The group played out a scenario in which there is a razor thin victory for Joe Biden, followed by actions by Trump to keep control of the presidency through lies and legal wrangling. The group also predicted civil unrest leading to potential "civil war" as the fight over the White House expands.
This article is, I believe, an attempt at predictive programming by the establishment. They are TELLING US exactly what is about to happen. A contested election, civil war, martial law, economic collapse and the US will be destroyed from within. If conservatives actively support unconstitutional levels of federal power or martial law, then the scenario becomes even worse. By forsaking our foundational principles in order to "defeat the left", we would be handing victory to the globalists. We would be destroying our own movement's reason for existing while the elites barely have to lift a finger.
The CFR and its long time goal of erasing US sovereignty would then be nearly complete. All that would be left is to ensure they they are the people that get to rebuild America from the ashes of all out domestic conflict and collapse. This cannot be allowed to happen.
I continue to predict that the plan is to destroy the US as we know it and blame conservatives in the process. With so many elites inhabiting Trump's cabinet, this outcome would be easy for them to engineer. That said, the end game is not in the hands of the elites. It's in the hands of conservatives.
The temptation for conservatives will be to fully embrace government power in order to stop the leftists, but if we refuse to support martial law measures, if we demand or assert alternative solutions (such as community based security), if we stand by our principles of limited government and if we fight back against the globalists specifically instead of only focusing on the political left, then there is a chance we can stop them from taking control. That said, if we bow to government power and hand over our freedom just to defeat the leftists, then we will lose the greater battle against globalism in the long run.
