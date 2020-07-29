"I wanted to meet [ordinary Syrians] before they met me. Before the world met me. I was able to spend the first couple of months wandering around, meeting other Syrian people. It was my crash course. I would just tag along with one of the many programmes being run in the rural areas. Because people had no idea who I was, I was able to see people completely honestly, I was able to see what their problems were on the ground, what people are complaining about, what the issues are. What people's hopes and aspirations are. And seeing it first-hand means you are not seeing it through someone else's eyes. It was really just to see who they are, what they are doing."

"This is the 21st Century. Where in the world could this happen? Unfortunately, it is happening. Just imagine your children living in Gaza. Mothers in Gaza can't cook. Why can't they cook? Because they don't have access to fuel, they don't even have access to the basic foodstuffs that are required to get a meal together, so children don't eat. You put your children to bed at night and you expect to see them in the morning. That's a luxury that people in Gaza just do not have. So what would it be like for you, living under those circumstances?"

WORKING FOR SYRIANS

"We are trying to encourage young people to ask questions and think critically, which should be in line with democracy and freedom of opinion..."

IMPACTS OF AMERICA'S DEADLY SANCTIONS

"The medical equipment in Syria (like radiotherapy) needed to treat cancer patients is outdated and it is getting harder and harder to maintain these machines and keep them working. With the sanctions, chemotherapy drugs have become harder to source decreasing the likelihood of patients surviving cancer. If I was facing cancer now instead of two years ago, I wouldn't be able to get the needed treatment. This is the case for Syrians now."

Destroying the economy, starving the people, bringing people to their knees, in hopes they will vote against their president. That is the US strategy.

HONOURING THE SACRIFICES OF SYRIAN SOLDIERS

FINAL THOUGHTS

Eva Bartlett is a Canadian independent journalist and activist. She has spent years on the ground covering conflict zones in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Palestine (where she lived for nearly four years). Follow her on Twitter @EvaKBartlett