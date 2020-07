© REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Firing employees is usually nothing to brag about, butChevron is said to be reducing the "dominance of white males" in company management by increasing the percentage of top jobs held by women and minorities to 44%, up from 38% last year."Fire White people until the diversity ratios improve," joked Ian Miles Cheong, the managing editor of Human Events."Diversity increased because they fired people... how is that a brag?" enquired a similarly unimpressed observer.Others speculated about the legality of "diversity quotas," arguing that they seem to be an affront to anti-discrimination laws.Even if the email was well-meaning, there were concerns that Chevron was putting wokeness before solid business practices."The shareholders are going to love that!" joked one Twitter user.Policies that mandate or celebrate more 'diversity' have been developing in many spheres, with lots of people noticing that well-intended efforts have sometimes been taken to extremes. Earlier this month, the chief curator of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art was forced to resign after saying the institution "will definitely still continue to collect white artists."