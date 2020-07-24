"We are not doing anything except steering towards a cliff edge at this point in time. We had the 2008 financial crisis, and we should have learned a couple of lessons. We didn't learn any lessons, and I think we have just enshrined these lessons into something that is really going to bite us. The Federal Reserve, Plunge Protection Team and all the organs of state are all geared towards one thing and one thing only, and that is giving more money to rich people. I believe we are in the Fourth Turning . . . and one of the hallmarks of this is loss of faith in institutions. The Federal Reserve is still held up as a benevolent organization. They care about inflation and unemployment, and none of that is true. What they care about is shoveling and funneling big profits to big banks. So, the Federal Reserve deserves to lose every bit of respect anybody has ever held for it."

"I think this is ruining our society. This is the kind of thing that I believe led Plutarch way back a couple of thousand years ago to say, 'The oldest and most fatal ailment of all republics is a gap between the rich and the poor.' The Federal Reserve is busy enshrining and ensuring that we have the largest and steepest wealth pyramid we have ever seen. . . . The Federal Reserve is creating the conditions that lead to a future that I don't want to go toward. I don't want to live in a place where mobs rule, people are unhappy and riots are happening. . . . The Federal Reserve is the entity that is most responsible for most of the pain we see going on around us. I wrote an article called 'Brace for Impact' recently because this is a trend I am seeing, and it is accelerating and not slowing down. There are no signs that team elite is going to say we have taken enough . . . let's start reversing some of that. No, they are going to keep doing what they do, and they won't stop until something breaks."

"The mainstream media (MSM) press has blood on their hands for failing to take a neutral position on this stuff,"

"People should tune your body up so your body can fight off Covid 19. . . . You want your body to be as healthy as it can be from an immunological standpoint."

Chris Martenson is a futurist, economic researcher and holds a PhD in toxicology from Duke University. He is telling people to "brace for impact" because we are well beyond the point of no return economically and financially speaking. Martenson explains,Martenson goes on to say,Nowhere are the problems more in focus than in the large Democrat controlled cities. Martenson saysMartenson also weights in on the Covid 19 crisis and says,such as the very positive results for treatments like Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). Instead, the MSM ignored HCQ or said it was dangerous to use, which was a total lie. Martenson contends the MSM misinformed people, and 'people died.'Martenson also says,Martenson says the good news is Covid 19 is definitely going to "trend down by the end of the year."Martenson says the three things you need to take to help fight off Covid 19 are Vitamin D, Zinc and Quercetin.