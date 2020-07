the facility was opened in an undisclosed location at the end of March

Via thv11.com Arkansas National Guard medics are gearing up to help staffThursday, the Arkansas Department of Health shared more info about its run and its purpose."We signed up to do this job and it's just everything that we've wanted to do," Arkansas National Guard Private First-Class Bailey Hile said.Starting next week,"We have come in basically to assist the staff that is already there. We are providing patient care, we are providing meals to patients," Hile said.They'll help with everything from supplying clothing and doing laundry to providing three meals a day and monitoring patients' health."We're just there, we're always ready to go. It's mainly just to help out with the community, just to help anywhere that we can in the state," Hile said.The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) said"If they are homeless, we provide an opportunity to stay at the facility and do isolation during the quarantine period. Also, it's meant for people who are living in a multi-generational house setting," Dr. Appathurai Bala with ADH said.There are 29 rooms in the facility and there areIt's not a hospital, but doctors and medics do monitor people's conditions to ensure they're healthy before returning to society."If they are individuals, we will put them in a private room. If they are family members, a couple of them, we would put them in one room. So, they all have their bathrooms and TV, and all the amenities they need," Dr. Bala said.An ADH spokesperson said they've provided information to all state hospitals on the facility, as well as homeless shelters.