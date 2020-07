Even with this sly sleight of hand, the CDC cannot hide the fact that all PIC deaths across the USA have declined for twelve weeks now.

For several weeks, just as most states across the United States began to reopen, following three months of lockdown to "flatten the curve", several states including Texas and Florida began reporting record new numbers who tested positive for the coronavirus. At least that is what the world is being told. More careful investigation suggests what is unfolding as a huge manipulation of coronavirus tests that includes collusion by the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the same CDC who badly bungled initial rollout of the virus tests in March by. The present scandal bears the earmarks of more than mismanagement. It looks like political collusion to influence the November election and far more.It seems that today something is very, very rotten in the State of Texas. The same for Florida, California, Arizona and many other states who just after reopening, now have again imposed lockdown and the foolish and ineffective mask-wearing and social distancing. Yet if we look at the actual data for deaths attributed to the coronavirus,Changes in indicators that track COVID-19-like illness (CLI) and laboratory confirmed SARS-CoV-2 were inconsistent during the most recent week, with some increasing but others decreasing." Then the weekly CDC report updated 17 July, makes the following statement: "Based on death certificate data, the percentage of deaths attributed to pneumonia, influenza or COVID-19 (PIC) decreased from 8.1% during week 27 to 6.4% during week 28, representing the twelfth week of a declining percentage of deaths due to PIC... Nationally, ILI activity remains below baseline for the thirteenth week but has increased for 5 weeks now ."Note the language very closely. The CDC defines ILI as "Influenza-like Illness." So are we talking about tests for presence of a specific virus, SARS COV-2, that is blamed for the Wuhan outbreak that apparently has spread globally since the beginning of 2020? Or is it "influenza-like" illnesses, a catchall which may or may not include the coronavirus?The response has been a dramatic ramping up of the number of tests on citizens for coronavirus or more precisely for an indirect test of antibodies or other signs that may or may not indicate a person has SARS COV-2. Around the middle of June as most states were rightly opening up to more normal conditions, the CDC pushed for a massive increase in testing.Now the case of Texas is exemplary of what seems to be going on. According to officials in Texas in contact with former US Congressman Ron Paul, himself a medical doctor, the Texas State Department of Health Services changed the definition of what constitutes a "Covid case" in mid-May when cases were in significant decline. The new definition states, "while previously the determination of a Covid "case" was a confirmed test result,Presto! Texas is in panic and mandatory masks and other draconian measures imposed. Further, the Texas health officials added to the fears by reporting hospitals in the state were being flooded by corona patients. Yet when contacted,and other steps, as cases there were dramatically down in "The Sunshine State," the recent spike in corona "positive" cases is equally suspicious. A local Florida TV station became alerted when they saw a breakdown of lab tests many of which showed thatThe TV station contacted test labs across the state. What they found was eye-opening.TV reporter Charles Billi noted, "We found numerous labs that are only reporting positive test results, so they show a 100-percent positivity rate. That got our attention." They located twenty-two labs that reported 100-percent positivity rates. Two labs reported 91.18-percent positivity rates. Such results suggest something rotten somewhere. Further investigation showed that many labs did not even report negative results. But when the TV journalists contacted the various labs to question the shocking numbers, data suspiciously changed. One lab, Orlando Health, had a 98 percent positivity rate. "However, when FOX 35 News contacted the hospital, they confirmed errors in the report. Orlando Health's positivity rate is only 9.4 percent, not 98 percent as in the report." Similarly, Orlando Veteran's Medical Center had a positivity rate of 76 percent. "A spokesperson for the VA told FOX 35 News on Tuesday that this does not reflect their numbers and that the positivity rate for the center is actually 6 percent ." That is a huge difference.No surprise that COVID-19 "infections" showed an alarming rise in Florida in recent weeks. As of July 14 Florida state health officials had not replied to requests from the journalists for comment Citing a dramatic rise in corona positive tested persons, California Democrat governor Gavin Newsome on July 14 reversed his decision to allow reopening of schools, offices, public malls and churches, though protest, it seems. That decision in a state of 40 million and. Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom last month ordered thatto all of California's 20.6 million voters for the Nov. 3 general election.These cases indicate the huge, stinking miasma surrounding the entire subject of risk to the American population from SARS COV-2 and a political agenda that could have ominous consequences for the democratic process in America.The influential political forces backing the NIH guru Tony "trust science". They seem willing to engage in any and every manipulation and panic promotion to do that. Now they have simply changed the narrative. Three months ago Fauci and others said the goal of the lockdowns and social distancing — something never before done in modern public health — was to "flatten the curve" of new coronavirus cases so hospitals would not be overloaded. That overload rarely happened. Now with hospitals nearly empty across the nation, the narrative has shifted to the meaningless number "new coronavirus cases," which in fact mean new numbers tested with tests whose reliability has repeatedly been called "unsatisfactory" or worse.Stanford University's Dr. John Ioannidis points out that. So, the fact that young and middle-aged adults are testing positive in large numbers is not a warning sign of an impending onslaught of deaths, as the risk of death in these age groups is minuscule. The COVID19 Curve has been "flattened." Politics is steering the USA COVID-19 events, but not the politics Fauci and the Governor of California claim. This could have catastrophic social and economic consequences if it continues.