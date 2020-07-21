Even with this sly sleight of hand, the CDC cannot hide the fact that all PIC deaths across the USA have declined for twelve weeks now.

A 'Cases Pandemic'?

Testing went from about 150,000 to more than 700,000 per day.

Reuters reported that many of the CDC-approved tests were contaminated as well.

Florida Too...

Changed Narrative

F. William Engdahl is strategic risk consultant and lecturer, he holds a degree in politics from Princeton University and is a best-selling author on oil and geopolitics, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook."