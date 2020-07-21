Eight people, including two children, were killed in landslides triggered by incessant rains in Nepal, home ministry officials said here on Tuesday.While one death each was reported from Dhading and Darchula districts, two persons died in Nawalparasi district, National Emergency Operation Centre chief Murari Basti said.While Prithvi highway is the main road connecting Nepal''s capital to most of the Himalayan nation, Siddhartha highway is a major route that connects the Terai region in south with the mountain region in north.Search and rescue operations are being carried out by Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and Nepal Army personnel with the help of local activists, the officials said.Ten army helicopters are deployed in Itahari, Chitawan, Kathmandu, Pokhara and Surkhet for conducting emergency rescue and relief works.Twenty districts have been affected by the landslides and flood.The home ministry has issued alert in all the seven provinces of the country.Source: PTI