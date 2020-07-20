© Getty



A young university scholar has become the latest victim of a deadly wild elephant attack in Sri Lanka, officials said Monday,The 32-year-old was returning to her hostel at the University of Jaffna on Sunday when she was trampled."She was with another friend who managed to escape the attack," a local police officer told AFP."Wildlife authorities have tried to track down the elephant, but with no luck."She sustained multiple head injuries and died in hospital on Monday, officials added.Elephant attacks in Sri Lanka's remote regions are not uncommon.A record 405 elephants were also killed by humans last year.Both sides are suffering, but elephants take a disproportionate number of fatalities compared to their population," said Jayantha Jayewardene, Sri Lanka's top elephant expert.The country's elephant population has declined to just over 7,000 according to the latest census, down from an estimated 12,000 in the early 1900s.Source: AFP