The occupation state is drawing up aif the International Criminal Court in the Hague opens an investigation [of] their crimes, according to Israeli media.some of whom have not been informed, reported Haaretz. The mere disclosure of the list's existence could be considered a recognition of committing the crimes and consequently would endanger the suspects on it, according to the Israeli newspaper.some of the Israeli top leaders, especially those involved in the 2014 aggression on Gaza, resulting in the murder of 2,147 civilian Palestinians, among them would bewho was then at the helm of the Israeli occupation forces; then-war minister and current oppositionand current IOF chiefwho was then head of Military Intelligence.Former defense ministersheads of the opposition Yisrael Beytenu and Yamina parties, respectively, may also be on the list, along withand other, lower ranking officers.US President Donald Trump had also imposed economic and travel sanctions against ICC employees investigating abuses by Americans and US allies, including 'Israel', whileagainst asserting jurisdiction over the occupation state,Confronting Israeli and American smear campaign against her investigation, Fatou Bensouda, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), had stressed that "misinformation and smear campaigns do not change facts about the conduct of my Office's work concerning the situation in Palestine."