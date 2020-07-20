© IRNA



Iran's judiciary says the country haslater killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq.the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported on July 20.Iranian authorities in June said Musavi-Majd passed on information about the whereabouts of Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, who was killed in a U.S. air strike near Baghdad in January.The judiciary said last month that Musavi-Majd's death sentence had been upheld by the Supreme Court and would be carried out "soon."The execution came a day after three men linked to anti-government protests last November received stays from the death penalty amid a massive social-media campaign calling for Iran to halt state executions.In retaliation for Soleimani's killing in the early hours of January 3, an Iranian ballistic-missile strike on an Iraqi air base left some 110 U.S. troops suffering from traumatic brain injuries.Hours later, Iranian forces shot down a Ukrainian passenger airliner taking off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.a misaligned missile battery and miscommunication between soldiers and superior officers.It said some of them had been sentenced to death.The report comes after Iran's judiciary announced on July 14 thatJudiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on July 14 thatEsmaili said Asgari was executed a week earlier, adding that he had worked in the aerospace department of the Defense Ministry and retired four years ago.A recent online protest against executions has been joined by many Iranians -- including ordinary citizens as well as intellectuals, former politicians, and prominent artists.Their lawyers said they were maintaining hope that the sentences could be reversed.But the head of Iran's judiciary, hard-line cleric Ebrahim Raisi, downplayed that possibility.Raisi said on July 20.The three were among many who were arrested in a brutal crackdown against demonstrators who took to the streets in dozens of cities and towns across Iran in November 2019. Analysts said the social-media campaign was unprecedented in its scope and the level of participation of Iranians both within and outside Iran.Amnesty International recorded 251 executions in Iran during 2019, making Iran second to China in state executions.