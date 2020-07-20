© Unknown



The umbrella group for bodega owners has flatly rejected calls for a boycott of Goya products. Members of The United Bodegas of America gathered to sayafter Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue said the country is blessed to have a leader like President Trump.Trump tweeted the next day about his "love" for Goya, and his daughter followed up late Tuesday by tweeting the photo of herself holding a can of Goya black beans with a caption that read, "If it's Goya, it has to be good," in English and Spanish."Goya Foods employs over 5,000 people in the Tristate area, these are 5000 of our Family members that Goya is supporting. Goya is not just a brand they're an Institutional Family member. We will never turn our backs on those that have been there for all Latin America. Let's raise and commend Goya Foods for all the good they have done, let's NOT allow anyone to tell us what we can or can't buy, Si Es Goya Tiene Que Ser Bueno. Let's leave it at that", said Fernando Mateo, spokesman for UBA.