© Reuters / Terray Sylvester



Graham Dockery is an Irish journalist, commentator, and writer at RT. Previously based in Amsterdam, he wrote for DutchNews and a scatter of local and national newspapers.

The way BLM and the leftist milieu their protests attract tell it, they're waging a just war against a racist system of oppression.In a bizarre video captured in Portland, Oregon on Saturday night, a man who goes by the name of 'Princess' was punched by a Black Lives Matter protester, allegedly for the crime of being flamboyantly gay.Once Princess was punched, protesters descended on his attacker and held him as they debated how to mete out justice."Let the white man do it," one black woman shouted. A white man did eventually step up to the plate and punch the man, and mob justice was served.Because abolishment is what they want, and this is not just a fringe position among their more loudmouth activists. The Black Lives Matter Global Movement lists defunding police departments as a top priority, and they're winning.Just ask the NYPD, who've seen their plainclothes unit disbanded, a billion dollars slashed from their budget, and more than two dozen officers assigned to protect a 'Black Lives Matter' mural on Fifth Avenue.Some go further. Speaking in Portland on Friday, Lilith Sinclair - a self-described "afro-indigenous non-binary local organizer" -In Washington, a taxpayer-funded museum implicitly endorsed this radical rhetoric last week, when it described some basic tenets of American life - rationality and the justice system to name two - as traits of "whiteness" that should be "deconstructed."The problem with deconstructing the notions of blind justice that have held the USA together until now is thatIts self-righteous commissars have used these ideas to act out all manner of personal prejudices.Like activist Monica Cannon-Grant, a columnist with the Boston Globe and darling of the Democratic establishment in Massachusetts. She's currently campaigning to get progressive Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley re-elected, and recently recorded a video slandering Pressley's opponent, black Republican Rayla Campbell.According to Cannon-Grant, Campbell is betraying her "melanin" by remaining married to a white man, and isn't a real "n***a" because of the "white penises [she] rides." This is a woman described by the Boston press as the face of the Black Lives Matter movement in the city.Even more bizarre are the white BLM activists who took turns hurling racist abuse at a black police officer in Portland last week.These catch-all buzzwords make it perfectly OK for rioters to tear down public monuments, loot and pillage stores and businesses, beat other minorities to a pulp, lay siege to police stations, and take up arms against the state.We all have our prejudices, and that's OK. Contrary to what many believe, these assumptions are hard-wired into our brains through thousands of years of evolution. Though we no longer fear spears and arrows from rival tribes, we still favor our own "in-group," and are wary of those who appear and act differently.On the other hand, the Black Lives Matter movement has been effective in codifying the prejudices of a small number of black Americans and deciding that this ethno-narcissism and in-group preference should supplant that system. BLM's enablers in the media and in Washington have decided that to be on the "right side of history," the rest of America must throw their support behind this ethno-narcissism.Sooner or later, whatever its actual wording, the Pledge of Allegiance will translate as "with liberty and justice for all, depending on your privilege, and systemic something or other."