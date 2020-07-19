© Reuters / Ammar Awad

Scuffles have broken out between police and protesters who took to the Israeli streets on Sunday, including to PM Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem, demanding he resign and lambasting his coronavirus response.A big crowd marched to Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem for the fourth time this week.The latest protests against Netanyahu came the day before the second hearing in his trial on charges of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes.Protesters argued that instead of taking action to avoid a second wave of the disease, the Israeli leader had been more preoccupied with his own legal woes.Police arrested some protesters in Tel Aviv, where demonstrators blocked roads and threw objects at officers. At least one officer was allegedly pepper-sprayed.