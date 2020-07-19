Barghouti
Emad al-Barghouti, Palestinian physicist, astronomer
Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Thursday evening arrested Palestinian physicist and astronomer Emad al-Barghouti, 53, at a checkpoint near Anata town northeast of Jerusalem.

Al-Barghouti is an ex-prisoner who was arrested by the IOF in December 2015 while he was on his way to take part in an academic conference in the UAE through al-Karama crossing with Jordan.

Al-Barghouti was interrogated and kept in detention for weeks over his participation in demonstrations condemning the Israeli military assault on the Gaza Strip in 2014.

The Palestinian scientist was re-arrested in 2016 over anti-Israel Facebook posts and released after two months of detention following a solidarity campaign by many international academics.