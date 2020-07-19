China's longest river has risen more than 50ft (15m) above flood level, as the country struggles with some of the most severe flooding in years.At least 14 people have died and tens of thousands of others evacuated as central and southern parts of China are ravaged by floods caused by torrential rain.Communities along the Yangtze, which flows from west to east, have been the worst affected by the annual monsoon season.The dam was holding back about 45% of the water, it said.China's ministry of water resources said the situation along the Yangtze, as well as Dongting Lake in Hunan province, and Poyang Lake and Taihu Lake in Jiangxi province, was "severe".The Yangtze is an important waterway in the country, irrigating large areas of farmland and linking industries along its inland corridor with the financial hub of Shanghai on China's central eastern coast.Images showed residents building makeshift barriers with sandbags and rocks to keep the floodwaters at bay.Firefighters and workers finished filling in a 620ft break in a dyke on Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, Xinhua said.The dyke gave way nine days ago, flooding 15 villages and farmland in Jiangxi province. More than 14,000 people were evacuated.