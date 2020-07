© Reuters / Adriano Machado



Journalist Glenn Greenwald has called the signatories of a letter opposing 'cancel culture' "frauds," after it emerged they canceled him from signing it.In the now-famous ' Harper's Letter ,' 150 prominent academics, journalists and public figures took a stand against what they called the creeping "ideological conformity" of the left. These figures are not right-wingers or conservatives, and there are no open supporters of President Donald Trump among them. However, there are some big names, including linguist Noam Chomsky, and Harry Potter author JK Rowling.Journalist Glenn Greenwald is not a signatory to the letter. Although a leftist himself, Greenwald has railed against the tyrannical aspirations of modern liberalism for years. As it turns out, cultural critic Thomas Chatterton Williams, who drafted the letter, wanted Greenwald to sign, but was "outvoted on that" by his colleagues.Indeed, the letter is hardly a modern 95 Theses. It does not even mention the phenomenon of "canceling," and opens with some boilerplate liberal criticism of Donald Trump and praise of the Black Lives Matter movement. Furthermore, some signatories pulled out when they saw their name appear alongside those of certain 'undesirables,' presumably JK Rowling, a former LGBT enthusiast now accused of "transphobia," among them.Greenwald is not the first commentator to scoff at the letter.As for the views that got Greenwald sidelined, that much is unknown. Greenwald was a persistent critic of both the Bush and Obama administrations, and,