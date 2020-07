Criminal charges are being pursued after a 1,700-year-old statue of Buddha was deliberately destroyed by construction workers in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.Video of workers smashing the life-sized statue with a sledgehammer in the town of Takhbhai went viral on July 17.The destruction of the statue, which, led to widespread condemnation and prompted the regional archeology department to file a criminal report against the perpetrators.Abdul Samad, general director of the archeology department, told RFE/RL on July 18 that the statue was destroyed by a local contractor and thatSamad added thatKhyber Pakhtunkhwa Province was the the site of the ancient kingdom of Gandhara, and Takhbhai, located in the Pashtun tribal region's Mardan district, isAfrasiab Khattak, a former parliamentarian, wrote on Twitter on July 18 that the incident was part of a "systematic effort to separate Pashtun identity from Buddha."