Twitter shares sank Thursday, a day after hackers gained access to more than a dozen high-profile accounts, including those of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Elon Musk and the corporate account of Apple.Share prices were down more than 5% in Thursday's premarket."We know they used this access to take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf."Rachel Tobac, CEO of cybersecurity firm SocialProof Security, told NBC News the attack was likely the largest Twitter had ever seen. "We are lucky the attackers are going after bitcoin (money motivated) and not motivated by chaos and destruction."Mel Shakir, a managing director at DreamIt Ventures and a veteran of the IT security industry, said high-profile users like those attacked on Wednesday should be using as many security options as possible, including biometric authentication like fingerprints, or using hardware keys instead of text messages for two-factor authentication. "Passwords are inherently insecure. But Twitter has provided all the security options that are available," Shakir said.Earlier Wednesday, several cryptocurrency accounts simultaneously linked to a phishing site called CryptoForHealth. Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of Gemini, a cryptocurrency market, said in a tweet: "ALL MAJOR CRYPTO TWITTER ACCOUNTS HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED." In the past, one popular cryptocurrency scam on Twitter involved attackers changing their display name and avatar to match Elon Musk, then they would reply to his tweets pretending to be him asking for bitcoin. But on Wednesday, the accounts tweeting about bitcoin were real.Here's a sampling of the tweets. Many have been deleted.