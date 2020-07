© Reuters / Eric Gaillard

Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

News outlets and even police departments are ending the publication of jail booking photos, claiming they foster stereotypes because minorities are more often arrested. But hiding inequities in the system doesn't fix them.With exceptions for celebrity mugshots, suspected serial killers, "threats to public safety," and "hate crime" suspects, the move is intended to counter racial stereotypes about criminality.The papers have a point about the galleries' lack of context - a wordless array of scowling black and brown faces may indeed give the false impression that this is what all criminals look like. Some of the most destructive and dangerous criminals, the ones stealing your (or your parents') retirement savings or bombing civilians in the Middle East are unlikely to ever appear in one of these "rogues' galleries" (or, alas, to be arrested at all). And publishing a person's mugshot before they're even tried for a crime does impinge on the prisoner's constitutional right to the presumption of innocence.The department thus acknowledges black and brown people are disproportionately arrested for victimless crimes (i.e. those that don't pose a "threat to the community") - a relatively uncontroversial reality that has been public knowledge for years, though still something one doesn't expect to hear police admit.Black people are more than two and a half times more likely to be arrested and six times more likely to be imprisoned on drug charges than whites, for example, even though blacks and whites use and even sell drugs at approximately the same rate. These aren't "hard drug" users either - there were more arrests for marijuana in 2018 than for "real" crimes like aggravated assault, arson, burglary, or sex crimes, despite over a dozen states having legalized the drug, and black people are even more disproportionately likely - 3.7 times - to be arrested for that drug.Like the mega-corporations who publicly grovel at BLM's feet ( sometimes literally ) in order to avoid being held to account for selling products or condoning labor practices that disproportionately harm poor and minority communities, police departments that stop publishing mugshots are seeking an easy way out of their PR problem.Unfortunately, that move does nothing to stop biased police practices, which can be shockingly difficult to dislodge. It took the intervention of a federal judge to convince New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg to curtail the NYPD's "stop and frisk" tactic, which at its height saw police harassing largely non-white (87 percent) New Yorkers, most of whom (88 percent) were innocent of any crime.Given that its stated purpose was not to nab low-level drug offenders, but to get illegal guns off the street - something achieved in just 0.1 percent of stops - it was a profoundly ineffective policy.