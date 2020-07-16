© Palestinian Information Cener



A horde of extremist Jewish settlers on Tuesday erected a tent and fenced swaths of land in the east of Ein al-Hilweh area in the northern Jordan Valley.Local official Mahdi Daraghmeh said that settlers had deployed several tents and fenced dozens of dunums of land in the areas of Biyoudh and Umm Kharrouba in the east of Ein al-Hilweh area during the last two days.Thousands of dunums of land had already been appropriated by Jewish settlers in different areas of the northern Jordan Valley.