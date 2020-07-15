© AFP / IRIB News Agency



Follow RT on A major fire broke out at a boat factory in the southern Iranian port city of Bushehr on Wednesday. At least seven ships have been damaged by the blaze, according to local media reports.Footage circulating online shows firefighters battling the blaze on the pier, while some of the damaged ships emit thick black smoke., another video suggests. The fire produced a large smoke column visible from other parts of the city.According to preliminary data, no one was injured during the incident, yet the vessels appear to have sustained severe damage.One of the facility's buildings was badly damaged in an unspecified incident, with imagery released by Iran's nuclear energy agency suggesting that a blast and fire might have occurred at the building. Tehran said it has already determined the cause of the Natanz mishap, but did not shed any more light on the incident.