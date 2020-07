© Sputnik/FSB RF



He is alleged to have passed secret information to the Czechs at the behest of the US.Safronov, who previously wrote for the well-known Russian newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti, is believed by investigators from the Federal Security Service to have been working for the Czech Republic, a NATO member state.According to Safronov's lawyer, Ivan Pavlov, he maintains his innocence. He also explained that Safronov will cooperate with the investigation."The charge against Ivan isn't clear. It's not clear who the investigators think Ivan was recruited by, and it's not clear what information he transmitted, and to whom, how, and when," Pavlov said.The FSB claims that Safronov transmitted the information via the Internet, using theDespite denials from the authorities,Later on Monday, Safronov's lawyer said that theSafronov's arrest has been met with outrage from the country's journalistic community. On Monday morning, just before charges were brought,where Safronov is awaiting trial. Furthermore, in an unprecedented move, journalists from the Kremlin pool recorded a video in support of Safronov, their former colleague.While working for newspapers,In May, he was appointed as an adviser to Dmitry Rogozin, the director general of Roscosmos.