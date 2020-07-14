Society's Child
Covid-19 backlash: Russian priest calls for Putin to "step down or face full-blown spiritual war"
RT
Mon, 13 Jul 2020 00:00 UTC
Shiigumen Sergius, who was recently defrocked in response to his criticism of the Orthodox Church's coronavirus measures, appealed to Putin in a YouTube video published by his personal spokesman Vsevolod Moguchev. Sergius warned the president that he must resign his post and transfer it to him or face starting a "full-blown spiritual war."
"Be careful: there will be no blood, no maidan, no revolution," he said. "You have had a 20-year term to show who rules Russia. I have the power and the strength to declare to you, Mister President: give up your powers."
"Three days, and I'll restore order in Russia," he declared.
Sergius also directed criticism at the Russian Orthodox Church leader, Patriarch Kirill, and at Russia's chief rabbi Berel Lazar, explaining that their "days are numbered."
In June, the rogue cleric was banned from preaching, following his claims that coronavirus is a "pseudo-pandemic," and that the church's leadership was controlled by the "the atheistic authorities." During the height of Covid-19, Russian churches were closed to prevent the spread of infection. Sergius also claimed on many occasions that the pandemic was an excuse to microchip the public.
Before becoming a priest, Shiigumen Sergius was a policeman, and has also served 13 years in prison for murder.
The true measure of a man is not his intelligence or how high he rises in this freak establishment. No, the true measure of a man is this: how quickly can he respond to the needs of others and how much of himself he can give.
Does anyone take CNN serious anymore?
What's with this "royal decree" mumbo-jumbo? I thought Spain was supposed to be a democracy.
I'd be surprised if any of the shoplifters nicking stuff to feed their children would also be involved in shooting crimes. Sounds more like crime...
This is the beginning of the end of the public sector. When there is no money left ... well, there is no more money left. The political question...
"If thoughts can corrupt language, language can also corrupt thoughts," Orwell famously wrote. Every time some new correct-speak emerges, CNN and...
Comment: The priest is correct in his diagnosis of course, though his solution is rash.
Why did Putin do it (go full Corona cuckoo)?
Apparently, if he hadn't, he would have faced even worse problems from Russia's authoritarian types than he faces now from rebel priests.