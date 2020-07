© Wikipedia



Mainstream media and Democrats are howling in protest that the new head of the US propaganda agency might make it a... propaganda agency. Also literally kill people by denying them visas, maybe, disgruntled employees say.Ever since Michael Pack was confirmed by the Senate in early June to lead the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), there has been a steady drumbeat of alarmist stories about how this nominee of President Donald Trump was ruining everything. Vindictive employees purged by Pack went so far as to reveal the USAGM has served as a conduit to "pro-democracy protesters" in Hong Kong, thinking nothing of it.The latest outrage is over what Pack "might" decide to do, with the New York Times and the Guardian citing anonymous sources and recently fired employees to paint a picture of potential death for journalists from Thailand, Cambodia or China if they lose their visas.As many as 100 foreign citizens working for Voice of America (VOA) "might not have their visas extended once they expire, according to people familiar with the planning," the Times reported, adding that this "could be a blow" to VOA's news-gathering abilities. Pack has "indicated he may not approve extensions" of J-1 visas.The Times even brings in David Ensor, a former director of VOA, to explain that "J-1 visas are a crucial tool for management to get the talent that is needed to run a complex multilingual news organization."Ensor was indeed a VOA director - back between 2011 and 2015, moving on to the Atlantic Council and academia afterward. His description of the J-1 visa is, however, at odds with that of the State Department , which lists it as an "exchange visitor" program that enables foreigners to "study, conduct research, demonstrate special skills or receive on the job training for periods ranging from a few weeks to several years."Sure enough, a spokesman for USAGM told the Times the review of visas was intended to improve management and protect national security, so it was "imperative to determine that hiring authorities and personnel practices are not misused."Sending the "brave journalists home to face a truly uncertain fate is enormously cruel and wildly inappropriate," the outlet quoted Steve Capus, a CBS editor who was fired from his advisor job at USAGM. That quote made it into the headline, no less.Another - anonymous - employee fired by Pack accused the new boss of "sending people home, perhaps to their deaths? And that's not hyperbole."The best part of the Guardian story was when it noted that Pack's "purge" has "raised concerns" that he would "pack VOA with Trump loyalists and turn it into a propaganda outlet."The best part is that it wasn't just anyone who raised concerns, but House Democrats - who would stop breathing if Trump endorsed oxygen. The Guardian even linked to a piece about Democrat outrage by VOA itself , from last month, a strange look for an agency pretending to be independent while literally obligated to serve Washington's foreign policy goals.In that case, a cynic might suggest it might be more ethical to seek employment at the Times, Guardian, CNN or any other mainstream outlet with the exact same political bias. But who are we kidding?