The past weekend was characterized by hail and strong winds in various parts of Italy. As meteorologist Maycol Checchinato reports, "when temperatures remain high for a few days, the arrival of cool air generates instability, storms and whirlwinds."At the moment, Venzi grows the Corniola variety, although much of the fruit has been lost. "Luckily, a lot of the produce had already been harvested, so the damage was limited to the late productions.Parts of the Emilia Romagna region were also heavily affected by hailstorms and heavy rain. "In my area, in the Reggio Emilia province, it rained an awful lot in just a few hours. I am now inspecting the onion crops. We had already harvested some Borrettana onions, but now we will have to wait a while to harvest the rest, as the soil is very muddy," explains Matteo Freddi, a producer and trader of potatoes and onions.In southern Lazio, a whirlwind hit Sperlonga but, "luckily, it hit only the coast, sparing greenhouses," explain various local producers and entrepreneurs.so systemic treatments must be carried out immediately to salvage the production," explains Antonio Di Niola from Di Niola Fruit in Francolise (CE).It seems that the apple productions were the least affected so far.The Taranto area in Puglia was also heavily affected asThe hail and strong winds massacred our productions" reported Michele Policarpo, a young entrepreneur from Palagiano (Taranto).as at least 50 plants were blown down by the wind. Rojo Brillante persimmons were the most heavily damaged. We planted the trees 4 years ago and, since then, I have not harvested nor sold one single fruit as the orchard was hit by similar weather events during the last campaign as well. We will be able to perform a more precise estimate in a few days' time, but it seems we will be able to harvest 15% less than expected."