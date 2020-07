© Global Look Press/Keystone Press Agency/Salvatore Laporta

Not his first rodeo

By Peter Andrews, Irish science journalist and writer based in London. He has a background in the life sciences, and graduated from the University of Glasgow with a degree in genetics.

One of the world's leading epidemiologists thinks the coronavirus may not actually have originated in China, with samples of Covid-19 surfacing from Spain in early 2019. The coronavirus story keeps getting stranger...Dr Tom Jefferson is a British epidemiologist working for the Cochrane Collaboration's acute respiratory infections group. He also works at the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine (CEBM) at Oxford University. In an interview with the Telegraph that is already sending shockwaves through the scientific community, he has promoted an alternative view of the coronavirus' origins.The amazing thing about these samples is that they appear to pre-date the first instances of Covid-19 in Wuhan, the Chinese city of its purported origin.An Italian study found traces of Covid-19 in sewage samples in Turin in December of last year. A similar study from Brazil also found samples dating back to November. And one study , yet to undergo peer review, found the virus in Barcelona on the March 12, 2019. Could the astonishing truth of Covid-19 be that it is not Chinese at all, but rather a second Spanish flu?And Jefferson seems to hold some unusual ideas about that pandemic, which was much worse than the present one. Is he right? For now, it is too early to tell. But perhaps looking into Jefferson's track record may shed some light on these exciting developments.Jefferson is no stranger to controversy: he is one of the foremost dissenters from the scientific mainstream on the subject of flu vaccines. Jefferson believes that the data used in many major clinical trials for such vaccines is dubious. For this, he has been ostracised by many quarters of academia.A 2009 article in the Atlantic called Jefferson "The most vocal - and undoubtedly most vexing - critic of the gospel of flu vaccine." At scientific conferences, the other scientists do not sit with him at lunch, forcing him to eat alone - an act too juvenile for any place but a primary school or a university campus.One thing is certain: Dr Jefferson thinks for himself, and does not simply parrot what the scientific establishment or the wider media deem are acceptable opinions.I would certainly be interested in hearing more of his opinions... especially as the efforts to create a vaccine for Covid-19 come closer to fruition.