Russian biathlete Olga Zaitseva and two other athletes have filed a defamation lawsuit against Grigory Rodchenkov - a disgraced doctor-turned key witness in the Russian doping scandal - saying he made up the whole story.Zaitseva, a two-times Olympic champion, has been stripped of her Sochi 2014 Olympic silver and banned for life along with more than 40 Russian athletes after Rodchenkov named her among those involved in the alleged Russian "state-sponsored" doping program.Now, the woman seeks to appeal this decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, together with two other biathletes from the Rodchenkov list - Yana Romanova and Olga Vilukhina. The three also filed a $30-million lawsuit in New York against the former Moscow laboratory director, accusing him of outright slandering them for some personal goals.The former Moscow laboratory head accused the athlete of almost literally every possible doping sin from boosting the number of red blood cells in her blood to enhance performance to taking the so-called "Duchess cocktail," a mixture of three anabolic steroids Rodchenkov claimed to have invented himself."None of it is true," Zaitseva told Der Spiegel while pointing to various inconsistencies in Rodchenkov's account. He specifically said that he met the biathlete but she maintains she has never ever seen him personally in her life. Zaitseva's coach, a Bavarian, Wolfgang Pichler, also dismissed Rodchenkov's allegations against his charge."We were almost entirely under WADA's control," he said, explaining that his biathletes mostly trained in Europe anyway.The coach is known for campaigning against doping and dopers and has no soft spot for Russians. He was against the German Ski Association accepting former East German coaches suspected of involvement in doping schemes and called for banning Russian biathletes from Olympic games over doping violations back in 2009.Some hard evidence seen by Der Spiegel also appears to support Zaitseva's claim.As for a urine sample, which contained a somewhat high concentration of salt, Zaitseva said it was due to her high-sodium diet and not some drugs. Two expert opinions, including one from a reputable New York institute, submitted to CAS appear to support this claim., Der Spiegel says, citing some "forensic report" it had seen.Now, Zaitseva, together with her two fellow biathletes, awaits the CAS ruling on her appeal. The court heard her case back in March but has not passed judgement yet. The lawsuit the three filed in the New York court has also been frozen for a while as the sides agreed to wait for the CAS decision.Zaitseva hopes that a CAS ruling in her favor would help her win the libel case against Rodchenkov as well. The doctor's lawyer, Jim Walden, clearly thinks otherwise and appears to be quite optimistic about his client's prospects in court."This lawsuit by the Russians has zero chance of surviving, whether CAS upholds the findings of doping or not," he told Der Spiegel. Rodchenkov, who has become a cherished "whistleblower" in the US and was even included in the American witness protection program, is still unlikely to lose his status in the US.The US House of Representatives already approved a bill bearing his name that would allow Washington to prosecute anyone it deems involved in doping aimed at "influencing a major international sport competition," in which American athletes participate.