'Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times' slogan now illegal in Hong Kong for being 'pro-independence, secessionist, subversive'
Hong Kong Free Press
Thu, 02 Jul 2020 15:52 UTC
In a statement released on Thursday night, the government claimed that the popular slogan among pro-democracy demonstrators is a call for Hong Kong independence. The authorities claimed that the wording also has the connotation of separating the HKSAR from the People's Republic of China (PRC), changing the legal status of the SAR or subverting the state power, it said.
"The HKSAR government strongly condemns any acts which challenge the sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity of the People's Republic of China. The [national security law] prohibits secession, subversion of state power and other acts and activities which endanger national security. The HKSAR government calls upon members of the public not to defy the law," the statement read.
The official remark came a day after 10 people were arrested for violating the national security law at a protest on the 23rd anniversary of the city's handover to China. Some arrested persons possessed and displayed flags, banners and printed materials that featured slogans such as "Hong Kong independence" and "One nation, one Hong Kong."
A man who sported a flag with the phrase "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" on his motorbike was also apprehended for breaking the new law passed by Beijing and enacted in Hong Kong on Tuesday night.
Responding on Thursday evening, human rights lawyer Mark Daly told HKFP that the government statement would prove correct the concerns of legal experts, human rights groups, UN experts and the international community, on the erosion of peaceful thought in Hong Kong.
Earlier evasion
The latest government statement contradicted what top officials and law enforcement had said previously when asked whether chanting such slogans would be deemed to be breaching the legislation. Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng said at a press conference on Wednesday that it depended on the context, while police refused to make clear what slogans would be seen as illegal, citing operational considerations.
"The objective of enforcement action is not to target any flags or slogans, whilst to interdict people's behaviour on inciting and/or abetting others for the commission of secession or subversion," the force told HKFP in an email on Wednesday evening.
"The reality is, under the Hong Kong national security law, every sentence said by every person at every moment could touch the red line and be said as violating the law. How could the national security law only targets a small group of people," Tai said.
Mixed messages
In an interview with NowTV published a few hours before the government statement, pro-Beijing figure Maria Tam said people would not be convicted simply based on one behaviour. The Basic Law Committee vice-chairwoman said it would depend on other factors, such as whether there was organisation, planning and implementation.
"Is there other actions apart from chanting [slogans] and waving a flag? If there is no other evidence, I personally think the person would not be charged with secession," Tam said.
In addition to secession and subversion, the legislation also punishes terrorist acts and collusion with foreign forces. Regular cases will attract penalties of a minimum of three years behind bars and a maximum of 10 years. In "serious cases," violators could face life imprisonment.
The near-ubiquitous rallying cry "Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times" was first coined by Hong Kong localist Edward Leung in 2019. The 29-year-old activist is currently serving a six-year jail sentence for rioting and assault of a police officer in connection with the Mong Kok unrest. He has since become a figurehead of the movement from behind bars.
Comment: On the same day as the announcement, police delivered warnings to local politicians against displaying the slogan:
Group members, Lam Chun and Ng Kin-wai - both candidates in the pro-democracy camp's primary legislative elections - told reporters police had asked their volunteers to sign a form admitting to having hung such banners.Some Hongkongers staged a silent "blank placard" protest in a mall today in response. Police entered, stating that the protesters were potentially in breach of the national security law and arrested 8 (three men and five women aged between 17 and 68).
Lam said no publicity materials were confiscated and no one was arrested as police only gave a verbal warning: "'Hong Kong independence' has always been a forbidden phrase. We were clear on this bottom line. But now, even 'Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times' is banned. The government has interpreted the law. But the courts are supposed to hand down the judgement. [The government] has a biased understanding of the slogan."
The group chanted the slogan several times before answering reporters' questions.
Police also gave a warning to another primary election candidate, Wong Ji-yuet. The activist wrote on Facebook that several officers told her that some of her words were "sensitive."
She asked them to clarify which phrases they were referring to and whether they had any specific requests. The officer did not respond and instead told her to keep her voice down, according to footage she shared online.
On Saturday afternoon, police entered Sha Tin District Councillor Leticia Wong's office as it opened, according to her Facebook live-stream. An officer was filmed saying the black flag in her office - containing the slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times" - intended to secede from and subvert the state.
The district councillor later asked the officer if she was using her power under the national security law to enter her office without a warrant. The officer replied saying Wong's staff had invited the police in - a claim which they denied.
displayed by a young Hong Kong woman on July 1st. She was inspired by the following Soviet joke. Hongkonger Michelle Ng writes:
Her gesture, she told a reporter, was inspired by a joke she once heard about the Soviet Union: someone begins to distribute pamphlets at the Red Square; a policemen accosts her, only to discover she is handing out blank papers. The policeman arrests her all the same. "You mean you think I didn't know what you wanted to say?" he bellows at her.
I had to reach back a decade to find an indictment of Beijing as telling as that of the girl's blank placard. In 2010, a full five years after dissident writer Liu Binyan (刘宾雁) had died in exile, the Chinese government finally granted his family permission to bury his ashes in Beijing. It didn't let them carve the epitaph Liu had hoped to put on his gravestone, though. It was supposed to have read: "Here lies a Chinese who did what he ought to have done, and said what he ought to have said." (长眠于此的这个中国人，曾做了他应该做的事, 说了他应该说的话).
Ironically, by refusing to allow Liu's epitaph to appear on his gravestone, the Chinese Communist Party only drew attention to it. I, for one, doubt if I would have remembered the epitaph word for word had it not been for the ban.
