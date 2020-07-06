An Oregon trooper was accused of dog whistling a counter-protester at a Black Lives Matter event in Salem, but state police said it was just an innocent OK gesture. 4Chan pranksters who started the hand sign confusion may rejoice.The Oregon State Police (OSP) said their investigation into a viral video allegedly showing a white power gesture shown by an officer to an opponent of BLM demonstrators has revealed no wrongdoing.Footage from the anti-racism protest in Salem on Saturday shows cops on the scene tasked with separating BLM demonstrators from groups of counter-protesters. The video shows one of the officers approaching a counter-protester and making an 'OK' sign. The man responded by patting the trooper on the shoulder.Many people online saw the gesture as problematic, due to claims that it stands for "white power."Some say that genuine white supremacists have now adopted the seemingly innocuous gesture, however, and actually use it to recognize each other. The Anti-Defamation League even added it to its list of hateful symbols last year.The OSP said it has probed the allegations against its trooper and found them to be false. The police force released footage from several body cameras showing the exact moment that started the controversy.The video shows that, seconds earlier, the counter-protester had been pushed to the ground by one of the BLM protesters.In this case, white supremacy seems to be in the eye of the beholder, however, as the released tapes did little to convince BLM supporters on social media that the cops were not secretly part of the other team.