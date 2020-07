Feared Unit

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei assured a doctoral student in a 2016 meeting that there was nothing wrong with criticizing the country's top official.Khamenei said at the July 2, 2016, meeting with a group of handpicked students, including Mohammad Ali Kamfiruzi.The young student had directly confronted Khamenei over rights abuses in the Islamic republic, including violating people's freedom of expression.Four years later, the former student who became a lawyer has beenKamfiruzi -- whose father was a Basij fighter killed in the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War -- has also been ordered to make 60 trips to Shiraz, his hometown, within five years(IRGC), whose commanders are appointed by Khamenei.Kamfiruzi thinks the feared unit is the one who pushed for his sentence.Kamfiruzi published details of his case earlier this week on Twitter.The IRGC's intelligence unit has detained many activists, journalists, environmentalists, and dual citizens in recent years.Kamfiruzi said he wasbased on two sentences in a speech he made in the south-central city two years ago to mark Students Day.is the first one and the second:The case highlights the high-level of state repression in Iran, whereIranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the last say on all matters in his country.In his 2016 meeting with Khamenei, a video of which was posted on the leader's website,, an apparent reference to opposition figures Mir Hossein Musavi and his wife, Zahra Rahnavard, as well as reformist cleric Mehdi Karrubi.All of them have been living under house arrest since 2011.Kamifiruzi concluded his remarks -- which have received so much attention -- by asking Khamenei how the establishment should deal with people like him"I was three years old when my father was martyred. I have no doubt that if -- God forbid -- one day any foreign power has [bad intentions] towards Iran,," he said."Despite supporting your stances regarding hostility towards [the United States] and economic justice, I oppose some of your views regarding the domestic politics of the work of some of the bodies under your control," Kamirfiruzi added, calling on the supreme leader to "please tell me how the establishment should deal with me and people like me."In recent years, those criticizing Khamenei have been detained, pressured, tortured, and sent to jail.Some of them -- namely Musavi, Rahnavard, and Karrubi -- have been put under house arrest with limited contact with the outside world and amid reports of their deteriorating health.Despite the pressure, criticism of the leader who has the last say on all matters in Iran has been on the rise, with many chanting against him or calling him a dictator in recent street protests in the capital, Tehran, and other cities.In recent months a number of activists have also issued public letters calling on Khamenei to resign.Khamenei has not ever publicly reacted to the criticism. And despite what he told Kamifiruzi, it apparently will not be tolerated.