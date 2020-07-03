2066 lightning strikes within 25 miles of west Little Rock this evening. #ARWX — Todd Yakoubian (@KATVToddYak) July 3, 2020

2 power hits at KATV. We have power. We are still broadcasting. Let us know if you can see us at your house #arwx — Barry Brandt (@KATVBarry) July 3, 2020

From 9:00 to 9:05PM, there were 150 lightning strikes within 25 miles of my house. 2170 total strikes this evening in that same area. #ARWX pic.twitter.com/f0hY7WrUWe — Todd Yakoubian (@KATVToddYak) July 3, 2020

Meteorologist Todd Yakoubian reports that 2066 lightning strikes happened within 25 miles of West Little Rock Thursday evening.with over 10,000 of the outages in Pulaski County as of 10:12 p.m.Two direct lightning bolts hit the KATV station during the 10 p.m. newscast, leaving some viewers unable to watch the broadcast. We are working to get back on the air.