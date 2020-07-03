lightning
Meteorologist Todd Yakoubian reports that 2066 lightning strikes happened within 25 miles of West Little Rock Thursday evening.


Entergy Arkansas reports 14,518 customers without power, with over 10,000 of the outages in Pulaski County as of 10:12 p.m.


Two direct lightning bolts hit the KATV station during the 10 p.m. newscast, leaving some viewers unable to watch the broadcast. We are working to get back on the air.