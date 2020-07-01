© Hong Kong Police/Twitter



A man holding a Hong Kong independence flag became the first person to be detained under a new law introduced by China. As protests over the legislation gain foreign support, Beijing said other nations should stop interfering.Hong Kong Police tweeted that the man was arrested for holding the independence flag in Causeway Bay, "violating #NationalSecurityLaw," and added thatafter it was introduced by China's government in late May. It has been endorsed by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who said it is "necessary and timely" to maintain stability in the semi-autonomous territory, which has seen regular protests since March 2019, following the introduction of an extradition bill, and has since evolved into anti-government demonstrations.Protesters and several countries have opposed the bill, saying it threatens Hong Kong's status under the 'one country, two systems' arrangement with China that has been in place since 1997, when Britain handed over administration to Beijing.The protests are heavily backed by the West and, following criticism of the new law by the US, UK, and others, China has urged other countries to stay out of its affairs. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that Beijing will not allow foreign interference in its domestic affairs.