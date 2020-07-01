A 23-month-old child was killed in Hunt County Monday morning after being attacked by a dog, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office said.Shortly after 11:00 a.m. deputies responded to the 9900 block of Private Road 3820 in the Easy Living addition regarding a dog bite call.The first deputy on scene found an infant in the roadway "who had suffered major trauma as a result of a dog attack."The child was rushed by ambulance to Hunt Regional Medical Center in Quinlan, but the child did not survive.Preliminary information shows the child had gotten out of the enclosed yard without family members realizing it and went down the gravel road.The dog was seized and is being held by a local animal control facility."I am heartbroken over this whole matter and my thoughts and prayers are with the family tonight," Sheriff Randy Meeks said.