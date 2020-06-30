© AFP/Asif Hassan



in an attack on Pakistan's stock-exchange building in the southern port city of Karachi.in the June 29 attack in the heart of the city's financial center, according to police."All four [attackers] are dead. Our casualties include one police officer dead and three others are injured," Sharjeel Kharl, deputy inspector-general for the police in Karachi's Southern Zone, told reporters. "Two [private] security guards have also been killed."The gunmen managed to enter the grounds of the high-walled stock exchange, butSecurity forces and the militants exchanged fire for about 20 minutes during the attack, which began at about 10 a.m., according to local media.One officer on the scene told AP that food supplies were found on the bodies of the gunmen, indicating that they had planned on a long siege.All employees of the exchange were reportedly safe.The group, which was designated as a terrorist group by the U.S. State Department in July 2019, alsoIn declaring the organization a terrorist group, the U.S. State Department described the BLA as "an armed separatist group that usually targets security forces and civilians, mainly in ethnic Baloch areas" of southwestern Pakistan.The Karachi stock exchange is located in city's financial district, along with the Pakistan State Bank and several national and international financial institutions.The Karachi exchange is Pakistan's largest and oldest stock exchange and is incorporated with exchanges in Islamabad and Lahore.