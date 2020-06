© Reuters / Sergio Flores / Lindsey Wasson



Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

Looking for someone to blame for the post-lockdown case spike that has some states reimposing coronavirus lockdown measures? Go no further than your local small businesses, say media outlets urging a return to lockdown.Many states have reported unsettling rises in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, so much so that states like Texas and Florida have put the brakes on allowing bars, restaurants, and other places people gather to resume operations in the last week, insisting it's too dangerous to continue.But this rush to pin the case increases on small businesses reopening ignores several other potential causes of the uptick - the most obvious being the massive protests against police brutality that have thronged the streets of American cities large and small for the past month, rarely taking note of anything like social distancing and sometimes degenerating into rioting and violence.A "healthcare worker" in Jacksonville, Florida claimed in a Facebook post earlier this month that she and 15 friends took advantage of the state allowing bars to reopen earlier this month, gathering for a drink at their local watering hole, only to all be laid low by the coronavirus. The moral of the story, as she made clear, was that the friends were wrong to attempt to find joy in their post-lockdown lives, and (presumably) should have stuck to drinking at home and commiserating over Zoom.The narrative - "even though you don't have to anymore, it's best to still stay home, because the virus is everywhere" - proved irresistible, and similar stories have been published everywhere from Texas to Michigan. The Hill even published an op-ed by a "small business consultant" apparently looking to scare up some business by preemptively blaming the entire small business sector for the case spike.It's entirely possible some of these people really did catch the virus from their one night out drinking with friends after three months of faithful lockdown.While some tried to cite a factually-dubious scientific paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research, which struggled mightily to absolve the protests from any role in subsequent case spike, even the paper itself never claimed the protests didn't transmit coronavirus - it merely made the ( utterly unverifiable ) claim that people in cities that held protests were choosing to stay home more because of the protests.Not only does statistical analysis appear to show the start of the demonstrations coinciding with a reversal of fortunes for the US' pandemic numbers, but states with higher post-lockdown numbers weren't necessarily the ones throwing wide open the doors to their bars and restaurants, either.And given the unalloyed enthusiasm most mainstream news organizations displayed for the protests, it would be downright embarrassing for them to admit that it's possible to catch a virus while demonstrating for racial justice.