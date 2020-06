Fire marshals arrested two men in Manhattan on Saturday as the crackdown on illegal fireworks continues , CBS New York reports Anthony Quezada, 28, and Hugo Figueroa, 30, were busted during a surveillance operation.Investigators caught them with approximately $4,500 worth of illegal fireworks.Both men are charged with unlawful dealing of fireworks and reckless endangerment.A picture posted to Facebook from the city's Fire Department shows numerous boxes of fireworks: