© Kenan Gurbuz, Reuters



A Turkish court on Friday handed down life sentences to 121 people for taking part in the 2016 attempted overthrow of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, state media reported., the official Anadolu news agency said.An aggravated life sentence has tougher terms of detention. It was brought in to replace the death penalty which Turkey abolished in 2004 as part of its drive to join the EU.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised a "cleansing" of state institutions following the coup attempt and hundreds of thousands were arrested in a crackdown widely criticised by the international community. Detainees included opposition figures, military personnel, judges, journalists and activists.After a three-month break because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, trials in Turkey resumed this month including the main coup trial focused on events at an air base in Ankara seen as the putschists' hub.That trial began in 2017 and is expected to be completed soon.Turkey says US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen ordered the failed coup, a claim he strongly denies (AFP)