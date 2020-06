© Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis



I'm excited to announce that Amazon has bought the naming rights to the historic Seattle arena previously known as KeyArena. Instead of calling it Amazon Arena, we're naming it Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. It will be the first net zero carbon certified arena in the world, generate zero waste from operations and events, and use reclaimed rainwater in the ice system to create the greenest ice in the NHL. #ClimatePledge

Amazon boss and world's richest man Jeff BezosYet behind the gesture lurks a company accused of eco-hypocrisy.Bezos announced the purchase in an Instagram post on Thursday, sayingThe e-commerce kingpin said that the National Hockey League (NHL) venue will "be the first net-zero-carbon-certified arena in the world," will generate no waste, and will use reclaimed rainwater in its ice system.Last September,saying the pledge favored China and put the US economy "at a permanent disadvantage."Amazon launched a $2 billion fund earlier this week to invest in clean technologies, on top of the $10 billion in grant money he donated earlier this year via hisOne conglomerate, the Climate Finance Partnership, views our heating planet asAnother, whose members includeIf the artistic renderings of the Climate Pledge Arena are anything to go by, Washingtonians will be able to see this testament to Bezos's ecological idealism from miles away.Among other promises,Furthermore, while Bezos is free to preach the green gospel, his workers are not. According to a Guardian newspaper report earlier this year,The threats came even after Bezos made his much-publicized climate pledge last September.Still, when Seattle's NHL expansion team takes to the ice in 2021, those inconvenient truths will be outshone by the glowing green neon of the Climate Pledge Arena.